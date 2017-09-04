Play again

Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the ... [more]
Monday, 04 September 2017
THE play areas in Kidmore End and Gallowstree Common have re-opened after a £56,000 refurbishment.
They had been closed since May while the work was carried out by Playdale, of Cumbria, on behalf of Kidmore End Parish Coun cil.
04 September 2017
