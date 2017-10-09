Revamped play area re-opens

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
Monday, 09 October 2017
THE revamped play area in Gallowstree Common will be officially opened on October 21 at 10am.
It was closed over the summer while undergoing refurbishment at a cost of £56,000.
The work was carried out by Playdale, of Cumbria, on behalf of Kidmore End Parish Council.
Pupils on Kidmore End Primary School’s school council offered suggestions on the redesign.
09 October 2017
