Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Revamped play area re-opens

THE revamped play area in Gallowstree Common will be officially opened on October 21 at 10am.

It was closed over the summer while undergoing refurbishment at a cost of £56,000.

The work was carried out by Playdale, of Cumbria, on behalf of Kidmore End Parish Council.

Pupils on Kidmore End Primary School’s school council offered suggestions on the redesign.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33