House plan rejected

A COUPLE from Gallowstree Common have failed with two planning appeals to build a house on their land.

Jensen and Bonnie Langford, of Horsepond Road, had submitted two applications, one for permission to convert an outbuilding into a two-bedroom house and the other to build a two-bedroom house.

Both were rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, due to the negative environmental impact.

Now a planning inspector has upheld the council’s decisions after the couple appealed.

Hayley Butcher said the development would be harmful to the surrounding area and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

She said the conversion would have a “cramped and contrived appearance” which would be out of character with its location.

The Langfords argued that the new property would be a “sustainable settlement” that would contribute to housing supply at a time of acute demand, while supporting rural facilities and services.

But the inspector said: “These benefits would be modest given the scale of each development.”

The couple have previously failed with an application to build five houses on 0.2 hectares of land off Horsepond Road.