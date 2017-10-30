Award-winning pub launches new menu for festive season

COME and visit The Reformation, Brakspear’s 2017 winners of the best Sunday roast.

We are a warm, friendly, delightful cottage-style country pub in the village of Gallowstree Common, five miles from Henley and six miles from Reading.

The pub has a cosy bar, dining area and a conservatory, offering a relaxed atmosphere in which to enjoy quality homemade food using fresh produce from local suppliers whenever possible.

The Reformation retains a traditional pub feel with cosy log fires in the winter and a large beer garden, barbecue and children’s “shipwreck” play area in the summer, making it an ideal place for a drink or meal all year round. We will make your visit to us one to remember.

Our festive menu is running from December 1 to January 5, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

Take a look at our delicious festive offering, which includes starters of roast tomato soup with crusty bread, grilled goat’s cheese, with honey and thyme and roasted beetroot ketchup and leaves and River Fowey mussels in white wine, cream and garlic with crusty bread.

Mains include 7oz ribeye steak with roast garlic dauphinoise potatoes, green beans with port wine jus or peppercorn sauce and panache of seafood with crushed new potatoes and lime butter sauce.

Desserts include classic figgy pudding with custard, cream or brandy sauce, baked vanilla cheesecake with winter mulled berry compote and an English cheese board.

To book, call 0118 972 3126 or visit www.therefpub.com