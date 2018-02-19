Monday, 19 February 2018

Flooding solution

REPAIRS could be made to a road near Sonning Common to stop giant puddles forming when it rains.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is trying to solve the problem in Gallowstree Road, near the entrance to the allotments.

When it rains heavily, huge puddles form which forces cars into the wrong side of the road near a bend.

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on the county council, said highways officials were considering installing soakaways to solve the problem.

He said the existing small sinkage area did not have enough capacity to cope with a lot of water and often became blocked.

“The suggestion of the drainage engineer was to construct new soakaways, possibly within the allotments,” he added. “I wwait until I have further news.”

