Tough new rules on allotments

ALLOTMENT holders in Wargrave face stricter sanctions for untidy plots under a new tenancy agreement.

The document has been drawn up by the parish council, which owns the Woodclyffe allotments off Victoria Road, in consultation with the Woodclyffe Allotment Society.

It follows concerns that some allotments had been “neglected” and some plot holders had left their plots without informing the council or society.

The new agreement, which comes into force tomorrow (Saturday) will mean plots will be inspected four times a year.

The tenant of a plot which falls below an acceptable standard at more than one inspection will be given up to three written warnings before their tenancy can be terminated.

Tenancies can also be ended for people who fail to cultivate their plot, which means three-quarters of the ground should be used to grow at least three different crops.

There should be no more than 25 per cent coverage by any one plant and allotment holders must apply in writing if they wish to leave their plot fallow.

The agreement also prohibits allotment holders from growing produce which they intend to sell or keeping animals on site, except for a “reasonable number” of hens and rabbits as permitted by the 1950 Allotment Act.

They should also get consent from the council before erecting any buildings, sheds or fences on the site.

Bonfires will be permitted from October to March, including weekends.

Anyone interested in a plot should call the parish council on 0118 940 6084.