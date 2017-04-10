Gardens contest

AN open gardens competition is being run by Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre, near Wargrave.

It is open to any residents aged over 16 with an RG10 postcode and entry is free.

The garden must be the work of the resident and no outside professional help is allowed.

The winner will receive a £100 voucher to spend at the centre. The runner-up will win a £75 voucher and third place will receive a £50 voucher.

Judging will take place from June 15 to 30. Entry forms are available from the centre.

The competition was first held last year and was won by Sally Castle, from Ruscombe.