Cacti display

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
AWARD-WINNING cacti were on display at Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre near Wargrave.
Specialists Daniel and Joanne Jackson, who own Ottershaw Cacti, visited the centre in Monday last week.
The couple have won three gold medals at plant shows this year and will take part in the Chelsea Flower Show this month.
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say