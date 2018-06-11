Star plants

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
PLANTS from Hare Hatch Sheeplands were featured at the Chelsea Flower Show.
The agaves, a type of succulent with narrow, spiny leaves and tall flower spikes, were grown by Rob Scott, who owns the garden centre near Wargrave.
He said: “It was an honour to be asked.”
11 June 2018
More News:
Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Girls rewarded for successful season on football pitch
MORE than 200 players from 13 teams attended ... [more]
POLL: Have your say