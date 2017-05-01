Make us your first port of call when it comes to high quality garden turf

TURF SERVICES is a well established business conveniently located at Ladds Garden Village on the A4 Bath Road near Twyford.

We are your first stop for high quality garden turf.

We supply high-quality turf to home owners and commercial trade customers. Our aim is to create beautiful weed-free lawns.

As well as growing consistently high quality turf, we offer a service that is second to none.

Grown on fresh soil, it is freshly cut and distributed throughout the Berkshire area.

As a small independent business, we can still offer a very personal service and we will always put our customers first.

Turf Services have been trading for more than 16 years, supplying many surrounding golf clubs, prestigious house builders and award-winning gardens at the Chelsea and Hampton Court flower shows. We offer a friendly and reliable service, supplying fresh Inturf turf deliveries at least twice a week.

We are open to trade and retail customers for the collection and delivery of products all year round.

Inturf is nursery mature cultivated turf, grown on the best sandy loam soil in the UK, conforming to Turf Growers Association standards.

We also supply screened soil, topdressing, playbark, seed, bark mulch and fertiliser.

We have forklift facilities on site, making collections fast and efficient. Deliveries are in our own vehicles with a handball offload or for larger orders we can arrange via our professional hauliers, who offer forklift services.

For advice or to request a quotation, please call Claire on 0118 940 2505 or email info@turf-services.com