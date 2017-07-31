Monday, 31 July 2017

John Deere's mowers are on special offer

NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our seasonal special offers on the brand new 2017 range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers from John Deere.

This month we have the popular X115R on offer for only £2,565 including VAT while stocks last.

This petrol ride-on lawn tractor comes complete with a 36-inch rear discharge deck and high capacity 300-litre grass collector, ideal for cutting areas up to three-quarters of an acre.

Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.

If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your equipment is in top working condition for the year ahead. Farol Ltd offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at its Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, along with expert advice, parts and service support. For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 — or visit www.farolmowers.co.uk. Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2NZ.

