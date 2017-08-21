John Deere's ride-on mowers are on late-season offer
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our late-season offers on the brand new 2017 range of
Monday, 21 August 2017
21/08/2017
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our
late-season offers on the brand new 2017 range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers from John Deere.
This month we have the highly capable X350R on offer for only £4,399 including VAT. This petrol ride-on lawn tractor comes complete with a 42-inch deck and 300-litre grass collection system — ideal for cutting areas up to two acres. Buying from Farol means not buying
from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained
staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.
If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition for the year ahead.
Farol Ltd offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at its Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, together with expert advice and parts and service
support.
For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843.
Alternatively, visit us online at www.farolmowers.co.uk
