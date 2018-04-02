Tips for choosing the right garden room for you
TIMBER buildings offer additional space at a fraction of the cost of building an extension. A ... [more]
TIMBER buildings offer additional space at a fraction of the cost of building an extension.
A quality garden room can add appreciably to the value of a property.
Below, Peter Kay from Kidbys Sheds & Timber Buildings — a local name in quality timber buildings for more than 60 years — shares his top tips for achieving a high-end look and a lifetime of more than 40 years.
Top tips
• For a contemporary look keep it plain and upgrade to an extra deep window. Adding more glass instantly creates a modern feel. Double glazing and lining the building with insulated panels will help with heat retention.
• A traditional felt roof functions perfectly well but consider felt shingles which come in a range of colours and have the appearance of tiles.
• Choose a muted tone when selecting colour for a more sophisticated look. Wood stains allow the knots to show through so, if you prefer a painted look ensure that you select an opaque wood stain. For a quality finish wood stains should be hand brushed on.
• Choose a company that offers the complete package including building the base as a solid level base is vital.
If you would like to discuss a project with Kidbys call 0118 972 3380 or visit www.kidbys.co.uk to view a gallery of installations.
