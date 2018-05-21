Robot mower’s got your back

WHY spend your weekends mowing the lawn when the John Deere E5 Tango can do it for you? This fully ... [more]
WHY spend your weekends mowing the lawn when the John Deere E5 Tango can do it for you?
This fully automated machine will quietly mow the lawn at pre-set times and will keep itself charged in the included docking station for truly hassle-free lawn maintenance.
Farol currently have the E5 Tango Series II on offer for only £185 per month with 0 per cent interest and home installation included. Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.
If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition. Farol Ltd offer the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at the Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support.
For more information call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit Farol Ltd online at www.farolmowers.co.uk
Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Thame, OX9 2NZ.
