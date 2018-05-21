Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Robot mower’s got your back

Robot mower’s got your back

WHY spend your weekends mowing the lawn when the John Deere E5 Tango can do it for you?

This fully automated machine will quietly mow the lawn at pre-set times and will keep itself charged in the included docking station for truly hassle-free lawn maintenance.

Farol currently have the E5 Tango Series II on offer for only £185 per month with 0 per cent interest and home installation included. Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.

If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition. Farol Ltd offer the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at the Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support.

For more information call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 or visit Farol Ltd online at www.farolmowers.co.uk

Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Thame, OX9 2NZ.

Gardens and Gardening

Looking for a job?

Park Warden

Location Henley on Thames

PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic person to assist in ...

 

Regatta Staff

Location Cheltenham

Henley Royal Regatta Recruiting now Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs Wednesday 4th July – ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33