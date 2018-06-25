Ride-on mower’s highly manoeuvrable
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our summer offers on ride-on and walk-behind ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
25/06/2018
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our summer offers on ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers.
This month we have the highly manoeuvrable John Deere Z540R Zero Turn on offer for only £5,870 including VAT — more than £1,000 off the RRP!
This petrol ride-on lawnmower comes complete with a 48-inch high capacity deck and a unique twin-level control system which allows for high manoeuvrability and precise control so you can spend less time mowing the lawn and more time enjoying your summer weekends.
Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of factory trained staff who will build and test the machine before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration. If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition.
Farol Ltd offer the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at their Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms.
The firm also offers expert advice and parts and service support.
For more information email info@farol.co.uk, call 01844 278843 or visit www.farolmowers.co.uk
Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2NZ.
Ride-on mower’s highly manoeuvrable
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our summer offers on ride-on and walk-behind ... [more]
Autonomous mower has got your back
WHY spend your weekends mowing the lawn when the John Deere E5 Tango can do it for you? This fully ... [more]
WHY spend your weekends mowing the lawn when the John Deere E5 Tango can do it for you? This fully ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location READING
MINIBUS DRIVERS (Term time only) The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus drivers to work as ...
Location ASTON UPTHORPE
TRAINEE SCULPTURE WORKSHOP TECHNICIAN To assist in the creation of our Dark Planet range of sculptures (www.davidharber....