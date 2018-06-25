Ride-on mower’s highly manoeuvrable

NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of our summer offers on ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers.

This month we have the highly manoeuvrable John Deere Z540R Zero Turn on offer for only £5,870 including VAT — more than £1,000 off the RRP!

This petrol ride-on lawnmower comes complete with a 48-inch high capacity deck and a unique twin-level control system which allows for high manoeuvrability and precise control so you can spend less time mowing the lawn and more time enjoying your summer weekends.

Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of factory trained staff who will build and test the machine before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration. If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition.

Farol Ltd offer the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at their Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms.

The firm also offers expert advice and parts and service support.

For more information email info@farol.co.uk, call 01844 278843 or visit www.farolmowers.co.uk

Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2NZ.