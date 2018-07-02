Monday, 02 July 2018

Surfacing firm can help bring your property’s ‘look’ right up to date

“IT is generally speaking always so much better to pick a local firm when maintaining or updating your home, which is after all usually your biggest asset,” says Jamie Curtis, the owner of Henley Surfacing.

A local man and well known in the area, Jamie can often be found updating the less-smart driveways into up-to-date styles.

He says that driveways come in many styles, colours and options, with just as many features and decorative edgings.

He adds: “We can provide the perfect match to complement your property and this can add value for years to come.”

Henley Surfacing’s smart white lorries are often seen throughout Henley and the Reading area as more and more local residents choose to stay with tried-and-trusted tradesmen.

Jamie has also and perhaps significantly been in the driveway business for a decent number of years, having learned much of his trade from his father, who is a large driveway and
roadway contractor in Cambridgeshire.

Jamie adds that no job is too small or too large and that his team can (and do) often transform blank or unused land into a valuable asset for years to come.

Henley Surfacing offer free estimates, free site surveys, free design and planning and are totally happy to offer help and advice as well as being pleased to discuss all types of driveway projects.

Jamie says: “We are specialists in surface dressing — i.e., hot tar and chip. We also provide a full maintenance and repair service for all types of driveways and paving, including power wash cleaning, sealing and resurfacing and resin bonded coated driveways.”

Jamie and his team can be contacted on (01491) 638859 or 07770 676964. For more information, visit www.henleysurfacing.co.uk

