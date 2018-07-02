Monday, 02 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Let us help with choosing the right garden room for you

Let us help with choosing the right garden room for you

TIMBER buildings offer additional space at a fraction of the cost of building an extension.

A quality garden room can add appreciably to the value of a property.

Below, Peter Kay from Kidbys Sheds & Timber Buildings — a local name in quality timber buildings for more than 60 years — shares his top tips for achieving a high-end look and a lifetime of more than 40 years.

Top tips

• For a contemporary look keep it plain and upgrade to an extra deep window. Adding more glass instantly creates a modern feel. Double glazing and lining the building with insulated panels will help with heat retention.

• A traditional felt roof functions perfectly well but consider felt shingles which come in a range of colours and have the appearance of tiles.

• Choose a muted tone when selecting colour for a more sophisticated look. Wood stains allow the knots to show through so, if you prefer a painted look ensure that you select an opaque wood stain. For a quality finish wood stains should be hand brushed on.

• Choose a company that offers the complete package including building the base as a solid level base is vital.

If you would like to discuss a project with Kidbys call 0118 972 3380 or visit www.kidbys.co.uk to view previous installations.

Gardens and Gardening

Looking for a job?

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to ...

 

Mini Bus Drivers

Location READING

MINIBUS DRIVERS (Term time only) The Oratory School is looking for motivated and friendly Minibus drivers to work as ...

 

Boarding Assistant

Boarding Assistant (Term time – commencing September 2018) • Full Time or Part Time We are seeking enthusiastic and ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33