Sheds and timber buildings specialists are moving down the road after 40 years

KIDBYS Sheds and Timber Buildings are to move to new premises after more than 40 years at Kidbys Yard on Kennylands Road, Sonning Common.

Kidbys have been a local name in Sonning Common and Caversham for more than 60 years with many of their original timber buildings still standing in the area.

However, customers won’t have far to go, as their new home is Blounts Court Farm in Blounts Court Road on the edge of Sonning Common.

The move has been driven by a rise in demand for bespoke high-quality timber buildings in the local area.

Kidbys proprietor Michael Loades said: “Over the last couple of years we have taken on more and more bespoke projects.

“Although we have a strong standard product range we find customers like to tweak things to suit their site, function and personal taste.

“They come to Kidbys because we can adapt our designs and offer the full service including base building, treatments, colours and erection.”

The new premises will feature dedicated customer parking, a display area and new sales office. Kidbys are keen to remain local and are hoping for the continued support of local people.

Kidbys are opening their new premises on Wednesday (August 1) with the display area due for completion later this year.

In the meantime, the firm’s contact details remain the same — call 0118 972 3380 or email sales@kidbys.co.uk