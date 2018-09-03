Sheds and timber buildings firm has a new home
KIDBYS have moved premises — to Blounts Farm in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, RG4 9PA.
The firm’s phone number and email address — 01189723380 and info@kidbys.co.uk — remain the same. Tap “Kidbys” into any web browser to find the website.
A spokesman for the sheds and timber buildings firm said: “We have had the move forced on us by increased demand. We have also increased the staff numbers to meet this demand.
“The increase is a direct result of high quality standards and the ability to offer a full package from design through to installation. No outside contractors. This means that the customer only deals with Kidbys.
“A show site is being erected to demonstrate variety and quality.
“From simple sheds to summer houses and office buildings to boat houses to garages to greenhouses, there is almost no limit to the buildings Kidbys can provide. If your requirement is large or small, contact us. If your potential site is difficult, contact us. If you have a colour scheme in mind, contact us. We are your ‘one-stop shop’.”
