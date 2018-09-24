Blow away the autumn leaves with this
WITH the leaves about to start falling, there is no better time to invest in a Stihl leaf blower. ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
24/09/2018
WITH the leaves about to start falling, there is no better time to invest in a Stihl leaf blower. This month the Stihl BGA 56 battery powered leaf blower is on special offer at local approved STIHL dealer Farol for only £199 including VAT.
Whether you want to clear leaves from your lawn or driveway in the autumn/winter, or clear away grass or hedge clippings in the summer, the STIHL BGA 56 is the perfect solution. Its powerful electric motor is so quiet you don’t even need ear defenders while using it!
The BGA 56 is supplied complete with a battery and charger which will provide up to 20 minutes run-time on a single charge (higher capacity batteries are available).
Buying from Farol means not buying from a box, but from a team of dedicated factory-trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.
Farol Ltd offers the complete range of Stihl and John Deere garden machinery at its Thame, Twyford and Hungerford showrooms, along with expert advice and parts and service support. For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843 — or visit Farol online at www.farolmowers.co.uk
Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2NZ.
Blow away the autumn leaves with this
WITH the leaves about to start falling, there is no better time to invest in a Stihl leaf blower. ... [more]
Come and see our hot tubs for yourself
AQUA HOT TUBS are Berkshire’s longest established hot tub dealer and display the Wellis range of ... [more]
Sheds and timber buildings firm has a new home
KIDBYS have moved premises — to Blounts Farm in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, RG4 9PA. The ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley
We are looking for an organised and proactive experienced • Full time • Head Receptionist to work in our happy ...
Location Pangbourne
Part-time Accounts Assistant Hazell & Jefferies Ltd., based in Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne, are looking to recruit an ...
Nursery and Tea Club Assistant
Location Henley on Thames
St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential ...