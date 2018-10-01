Petrol ride-on lawn tractor is on special offer this autumn

WITH the leaves about to start falling, there is no better time to invest in a Stihl leaf blower. ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
01/10/2018
NOW is the perfect time to take advantage of Farol’s late-season offers on the John Deere range of ride-on and walk-behind lawnmowers.
This month we have the highly capable X166R on offer for only £3,730 including VAT.
This petrol ride-on lawn tractor comes complete with a 42-inch deck and 300-litre grass collection system, ideal for cutting areas of up to two acres.
Buying from Farol means not buying from a box but from a team of dedicated factory trained staff who will personally build the machine, run it up and test it before handing it over with a full instructional demonstration.
If you already have a John Deere lawnmower or Stihl machine, we also offer competitive prices on servicing to make sure your kit is in top working condition. Farol Ltd offers the complete range of John Deere walk-behind and ride-on lawnmowers at its Thame, Shefford Woodlands and Wokingham showrooms, together with expert advice and parts and service support. For more information, call Darren Jones on 07500 803647 or 01844 278843.
Alternatively, visit www.farolmowers.co.uk.
Farol Ltd is based at Rycote Lane Farm, Milton Common, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2NZ.
Looking for a job?
Location Chalgrove
Decorators and Carpenters Urgently required by local Company Immediate start Please call 07595 120674
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Learning Support Assistant Anticipated start: ASAP We are looking to appoint a term-time only (36 working weeks) ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Junior Reporter We want an enthusiastic and talented individual with bags of initiative to join our small but busy ...