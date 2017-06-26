Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Schools receive funding for child counselling

Schools receive funding for child counselling

A CHEQUE for more than £47,000 has been presented by the Henley Educational Trust to schools in the town.

The money, which was raised via properties owned by the trust, will be split between Gillotts School and the four state primaries, Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Trinity and Valley Road.

It will help fund schemes at the schools such as counselling programmes as well as uniforms and school trips. A cheque was presented to Gillotts headteacher Catharine Darnton by trustees Maureen Smith and Elizabeth Hodgkin.

Ms Darnton said: “Each year we apply for a substantial grant which supports our wellbeing programmes.

“The biggest part will go towards counselling and the team co-ordinated by Claire Maddock across all the schools. They do a fantastic job and are endlessly flexible. I can’t imagine running the school without their support.

“There’s no way the schools could pay for that so we are grateful to the trust for its ongoing commitment.”

Mrs Smith, who was deputy headteacher of Trinity Primary School for more than 20 years, said: “It reaches so many children and that’s the thing that makes it so important to us.”

More News:

THE new school would comprise a single-storey ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33