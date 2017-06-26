Schools receive funding for child counselling

A CHEQUE for more than £47,000 has been presented by the Henley Educational Trust to schools in the town.

The money, which was raised via properties owned by the trust, will be split between Gillotts School and the four state primaries, Badgemore, Sacred Heart, Trinity and Valley Road.

It will help fund schemes at the schools such as counselling programmes as well as uniforms and school trips. A cheque was presented to Gillotts headteacher Catharine Darnton by trustees Maureen Smith and Elizabeth Hodgkin.

Ms Darnton said: “Each year we apply for a substantial grant which supports our wellbeing programmes.

“The biggest part will go towards counselling and the team co-ordinated by Claire Maddock across all the schools. They do a fantastic job and are endlessly flexible. I can’t imagine running the school without their support.

“There’s no way the schools could pay for that so we are grateful to the trust for its ongoing commitment.”

Mrs Smith, who was deputy headteacher of Trinity Primary School for more than 20 years, said: “It reaches so many children and that’s the thing that makes it so important to us.”