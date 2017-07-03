thirty-nine year 10 students from Gillotts School in Henley enjoyed a study trip to Florence. The aim was to help them understand how mathematics and art combined to drive massive advances in philosophy, religion, architecture and engineering. At the centre of the Renaissance, Florence is a fantastic open air museum, offering living proof of the incredible advances made in all these areas during the 10th century and onwards. Geometry was used by Brunelleschi to construct the giant dome of Florence cathedral and to enable tradesmen working with basic tools to construct buildings with beautiful proportions as well as solid engineering. Trigonometry was developed into a major branch of mathematics, which can now be used to explain many things, including the angle of inclination of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The Renaissance also saw the invention of some truly beautiful mathematical instruments, many of which are now on display in Florence’s museums. Students travelled around Florence and Pisa during the five-day visit and were able to experience some of their most famous museums and architectural landmarks, famous paintings and sculptures. They also had fun developing other skills, making pizzas and learning how to haggle in the Italian markets.