Gillotts School in Henley won the 13th annual Ewelme Park Maths Challenge. The competition is designed to make students aware of the use and need for mathematics in everyday life. This year four school teams from Gillotts, Chiltern Edge in Sonning Common, Langtree in Woodcote and Icknield in Watlington took part in the challenge at the Ewelme Park Estate in Nettlebed. The students were shown how the estate and its components operate, with all the attendant costs and decisions that have to be made daily for a working farm. They then returned to school to create presentations of no longer than five minutes about the day. The winning presentation by Gillotts maths students was backed up b photographs and video footage taken during their visit and photographs. Michael Colston and the team of judges from Ewelme Park said the presentation included good content using different media and the students worked as a team with clear enthusiasm. Mr Colston presented the trophy to year 8 eight girls, left to right, Daisy Weiser, Maria Korsonova and Ashleigh Poolan, all 13