Families celebrate end of school year with barbecue party

HUNDREDS of people attended a barbecue at Gillotts School in Henley to celebrate the end of the academic year.

The annual event was organised by the school’s parents’ association and many families brought picnics and blankets to sit on in the school field.

There was an inflatable slide for children and students played music. The barbecue meat was provided by Shiplake Butchers and the bread rolls by Lawlors the Bakers in Greys Road, Henley.

The event raised about £500 for the school. Ailsa Robinson, who chairs the association, said: “It’s a nice way to end the academic year. It’s such a beautiful setting up at Gillotts and it was nice to be able to enjoy that. It was beautiful weather that evening.

“In previous years we’ve had live music but this year the students made a playlist and ran the PA system. It’s not our main fund-raiser but it’s a nice thing to do for parents and pupils. We have a fairly small team but they do a great job and the school is grateful for the support it receives.”