Useful visit

A group of year 8 German students from Gillotts School in Henley spent a week in a youth hostel in Traben Trarbach, a small town in the Mosel Valley.

They visited Cochem castle, Bernkastel-Kues and the Roman town of Trier.

One evening they had a round at Germany’s oldest mini-golf championship course.

Other evenings were spent playing football, basketball and table tennis with pupils from other schools in the hostel.

German teacher Cathy Davidson said: “The students were fantastic and learnt lots during the trip.”

