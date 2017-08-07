Useful visit

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
Monday, 07 August 2017
A group of year 8 German students from Gillotts School in Henley spent a week in a youth hostel in Traben Trarbach, a small town in the Mosel Valley.
They visited Cochem castle, Bernkastel-Kues and the Roman town of Trier.
One evening they had a round at Germany’s oldest mini-golf championship course.
Other evenings were spent playing football, basketball and table tennis with pupils from other schools in the hostel.
German teacher Cathy Davidson said: “The students were fantastic and learnt lots during the trip.”
