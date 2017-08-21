Adventurers

A large group of year 9 students at Gillotts School in Henley were challenged by outdoor activities, including caving, gorge walking, mountain walking, canoeing and high ropes during their week at Woodlands, Oxfordshire County Council's outdoor activity centre in Glasbury-on-Wye in the Brecon Beacons in South Wales.

They also had to complete daily duties looking after the centre and equipment and worked in groups on problem-solving and reflecting on their teamworking skills.