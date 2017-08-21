Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Adventurers

Adventurers

A large group of year 9 students at Gillotts School in Henley were challenged by outdoor activities, including caving, gorge walking, mountain walking, canoeing and high ropes during their week at Woodlands, Oxfordshire County Council's outdoor activity centre in Glasbury-on-Wye in the Brecon Beacons in South Wales. 

They also had to complete daily duties looking after the centre and equipment and worked in groups on problem-solving and reflecting on their teamworking skills.

Staff from the centre and the school were impressed by the pupils’ positive attitude to the physical challenges and the independence that they showed throughout the week.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33