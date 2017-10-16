Pupils' capital trip

TWENTY-THREE year 11 students studying German at Gillotts School in Henley flew to Berlin for four days.

Modern foreign languages teacher Cathy Davidson said: “They had a wonderful experience visiting the sights of the city using Berlin’s wonderful public transport network.

“There was a sombre visit to the Gedenkstätte Berlin-Hohenschönhausen, the memorial for the victims of the Stasi, the former East German police force, but also lighter moments, such as bowling on the Alexanderplatz while eating ice-creams, admiring the wonderful roof of the Sony Centre on Potsdamer Platz and being the backing group to a singer on the Hackescher Markt!”