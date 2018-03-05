Monday, 05 March 2018

Pupils light up play

STUDENTS in years seven to nine at Gillotts School in Henley performed Ernie’s Incredible Illuciations, a comedy by Alan Ayckbourn about about a boy who imagines things which then come to life.

Ernie was played by Charlotte Reay with Abby Brooks and Will Bonser playing his parents

