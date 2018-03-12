Pupils enjoy skiing trip

FORTY pupils at Gillotts School in Henley enjoyed a week’s skiing in Champoluc in the Aosta Valley in Italy.

The students, ranging in age from 13 to 16, had lessons and made rapid progress on the uncrowded slopes.

Some of the older pupils doing GCSE physical education had chosen to do skiing as part of their practical assessments.

??? said: “The snow was fantastic as were the clear blue skies and sunshine.”