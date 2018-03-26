Monday, 26 March 2018

Students receive financial advice

YEAR 11 students at Gillotts School in Henley welcomed Guy Hayne, manager of the Nationwide in Henley, as their guest speaker as part of their studies.

As the father of three daughters who had been students at the school, Mr Hayne was in an excellent position to advise the current pupils about financial issues that they might face in the future or may have already experienced.

These include types of bank account, including teenage and student accounts, the benefits and drawbacks of debit, credit and store cards, credit scoring, budget planning and avoiding debt and its consequences.

Mr Hayne’s talk was illustrated with some amusing videos.

The students would like to thank Mr Hayne for sharing his advice with them.

