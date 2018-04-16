Monday, 16 April 2018

Garden makeover

HENLEY in Bloom will help fund the renovation of a garden at Gillotts School.

It will contribute £200 towards work on the grounds at The Lodge, which is used by the school’s counselling team.

Mayor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the Henley in Bloom committee, said: “It’s a safe place for the children to go. We could make it more exciting and invest in this great facility.”

Members of the committee will help with planting and tidying the area.

School counsellor Claire Maddock said: “The Lodge supports a wide range of students in emotional, social and mental wellbeing and helps to foster a sense of belonging and positive self-esteem to those who access it.

“A beautiful garden and the project of caring for it will deeply benefit and enhance their school experience.”

