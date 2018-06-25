Student enjoy adventure weekend

MORE than 100 year students at Gillotts School in Henley Year 7 enjoyed a fun adventure weekend at Skern Lodge in Appledore, North Devon.

The outdoor learning and development centre gave the students a chance to work together and get to know each other better by doing lots of activities, such as archery, abseiling and surfing.

There were also team-building activities, a scavenger hunt and challenges like a high ropes course and a zip wire.