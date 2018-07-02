Music grant

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
THE Henley Round Table Charitable Trust has donated £700 to the parents’ association at Gillotts School.
The association will put the money towards the purchase of guitars and ukuleles for the music department.
