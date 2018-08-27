Pupils brush up on German with visit to wine region

FORTY year 8 students at Gillotts School in Henley visited the Mosel Valley in Germany.

They stayed at a youth hostel in Traben Trarbach with other visiting students from Luxembourg and Colombia, which made watching the World Cup quarter-final match with England an interesting experience!

The students visited Cochem Castle and the Roman city of Trier where they saw the Roman ampitheatre and the cathedral.

They also toured a winery and went on a boat trip to Bernkastel-Kues, a pretty village on the Mosel.

The students had plenty of opportunities to practise their German and learned lots about the area and its history.