Pupils brush up on German with visit to wine region

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
FORTY year 8 students at Gillotts School in Henley visited the Mosel Valley in Germany.
They stayed at a youth hostel in Traben Trarbach with other visiting students from Luxembourg and Colombia, which made watching the World Cup quarter-final match with England an interesting experience!
The students visited Cochem Castle and the Roman city of Trier where they saw the Roman ampitheatre and the cathedral.
They also toured a winery and went on a boat trip to Bernkastel-Kues, a pretty village on the Mosel.
The students had plenty of opportunities to practise their German and learned lots about the area and its history.
27 August 2018
More News:
Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Strongman display pulls in crowds at school fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a fun day in aid of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say