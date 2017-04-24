Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
Rainbows, brownies and guides from Wargrave, Caversham and Caversham Park were among more than 4,000 girl guiding members who invaded Legoland® Windsor Resort for an adventure weekend.
They had fun on the rides, were given exclusive access to the park for a morning and helped to create a Lego mosaic featuring the Girlguiding South West logo.
The trip was extra special for 11-year-old twins Eva and Ingrid Young, from 1st Wargrave Guides (below left and, above, with the group), as they made their Guiding promise for the first time in a special ceremony. Emily Dryden, of 2nd Caversham Park brownies (right), called the visit “amazing”.
For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk
24 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say