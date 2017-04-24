Rainbows, brownies and guides from Wargrave, Caversham and Caversham Park were among more than 4,000 girl guiding members who invaded Legoland® Windsor Resort for an adventure weekend.

They had fun on the rides, were given exclusive access to the park for a morning and helped to create a Lego mosaic featuring the Girlguiding South West logo.

The trip was extra special for 11-year-old twins Eva and Ingrid Young, from 1st Wargrave Guides (below left and, above, with the group), as they made their Guiding promise for the first time in a special ceremony. Emily Dryden, of 2nd Caversham Park brownies (right), called the visit “amazing”.

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk