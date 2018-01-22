Henley 3rd Brownies

AFTER overcoming the threat of closure, the unit has expanded to 15 girls with a new leader and helpers.

Last week, the brownies took part in team-building games to welcome new girls to the pack.

Later in the term they will be finding out what their brownie promise means, taking part in crafts, playing games and taking on sponsored challenges for Children With Cancer UK.

Brownies are girls aged seven to 10, who enjoy a variety of crafts and activities with new friends.

The unit still needs committed leaders in order to expand to a full pack, offering nine more spaces to local girls.

If this could be you or you would like your daughter to go on the waiting list, please visit www.girlguiding.org.uk