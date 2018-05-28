Brownies show they’ve got talent

MEMBERS of the 3rd Henley Brownies enjoyed taking “Brownies Got Talent” to the Acacia Lodge care home.

The girls chose to visit the home in Quebec Road and were able to perform thanks to Wendy Fricker, the home’s activities co-ordinator.

Snowy Owl Rachel Leverett said: “It is really important for the brownies to visit others in the community and help where we can.

“The girls each performed a talent of their choice. The residents on the first floor were entertained by gymnastics, art, dance, poetry, piano, violin and singing.

“The brownies told the ladies and gentlemen about the activities we have taken part in and how they earned their badges.

“Last week the brownies completed their artist badge and designed a card and letter for each of the residents that they met. We hope to do more in partnership in the coming months.”

The group is looking for adult helpers. For more information, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk