Refresh for Girlguiding

MEMBERS of Girlguiding aged five to 18 are looking forward to undertaking new badges and activities.

The organisation has announced its biggest overhaul in the charity’s history, revamping its iconic badges and activities to create a programme for #EveryGirl.

More than 50,000 girls nationwide were involved in shaping the new activities and badges through testing and consultation.

Girls can nowq choose to work towards interest badges such as entrepreneur, inventing, navigator, animation, craftivism, self-care and human rights while other activities include first aid, survival skills, DIT and 3D craft and design.

The programme launch was assisted locally by girls from the 1st Caversham Rainbows.

Serena Whitehead, 14, who is a young leader with the unit, said: “I think the new badge programme looks really interesting and will be a good way to learn new skills.”

Pictured, left to right, are young leader Niamh Moore, 14, Sophie Tocock, six, Serena Whithead and Connie Hasell, six