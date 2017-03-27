Monday, 27 March 2017

Handicaps reduced

THERE were high scores and cuts in handicap in the latest midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath.

Barry Reynolds scored 41 points to win Division 1. Runner-up was Darren Bonney on countback from Matthew Murphy, both with 40 points. Reynolds recorded eight pars and one birdie and still won despite a triple bogey on the ninth hole. Bonney also had a triple bogey on his card, but had nine pars and five birdies as well.

Murphy went out in 24 points, including two four pointers, but was disappointed after ending with a nil return. Reynolds and Murphy both received a one shot cut in handicap.

Division 2 winner was Stewart Ostler with 44 points. Jane Weller was second and Kjersti Cannon third. Ostler came home with 23 points and received a three shot cut in handicap. Both Weller and Cannon also received a one shot cut in handicap.

