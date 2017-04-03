Hawkins and Bates take title

HENLEY Golf Club held the annual Jim McDonald Trophy event last weekend.

This was a “St Andrews Foursomes” format competition in recognition of the former Henley captain who passed away 16 years ago.

Good scoring was hard to come by as strong wind made conditions difficult.

The winning pair were first team captain Nigel Hawkins and his partner John Bates with a score of 39 Stableford points.

Paul Thomalla and his partner Richard Thomas were the runners-up with 38 points whilst the pairings of Gordon Capel with Phil Warlow and Andrew Carmichael with Alvin Smith were third with 37 points.

In the seniors competition on Monday Peter Gould recorded 42 Stableford points to claim top spot from Nigel Dudding by two points. Hugh Archibald and Steve Needham were joint third with 38 points.

The ladies’ three-ball alliance competition played on Tuesday resulted in a win for the trio of Jane Atkin, Nikki Donohoe and Sue Jennings with a better ball score of 83 points. The team of Sally Birkett, Jennie Nunney and Harriet Wynn Jones were runners-up with 81 points.

Chloe Stanley was successful in the junior Gilly Roger competition with a score of 48 Stableford points, including three birdies, which was eight points better than runner-up Elizabeth Rosen.

Division 2 was won by Archie Fulbrook with 43 points, which was three points better than runner-up Olivia Young.