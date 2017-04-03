Smith wins champions invitational

JUNIOR Archie Smith claimed the honours in the Champions Cup — an invitation-only competition — held at Caversham Heath last Saturday.

Smith scored 13 pars and one birdie in his net 70 to win by three shots from new ladies’ captain Angela Adamson with net 73. Third was Colin Stoute with net 75.

There were tight finishes in two of the three divisions in the weekend medal.

In Division 1, Jonathan Fleming held off the challenge of Philip Beresford and Joseph Sicheri to take the top prize.

Fleming scored eight pars and four birdies in his net 72. Beresford was second hitting nine pars and one birdie for 73 and third was Sicheri with seven pars and one birdie for net 74.

Division 2 winner was Barry Reynolds who hit 10 pars and one birdie for net 74. Runner-up was John Endersby, on countback from Craig Hutt and Matthew Perry, all with net 75. Neil Scott won Division 3 with net 72. Keith Hedges was second, on countback from Nick Wilson, both with net 76.

The team of Andrew Parker, Mario Atkinson, Dennis Sunderland and Alan Kennealy stormed to success with 57.6 points in the Captains’ Farewell event which raised £7,317 for the Captains’ Charity, Parkinson’s UK.

Runners-up were Matt Gibson, Greg McDonald, Paul Lobban and Debbie Harris with 58.5 points and third were the team of Jonathan Fleming, Santiago Fernandez-Garcia, Duncan McDonald and Angela Adamson with 59.4 points.

Nearest the pin on the eighth green was Stuart Barnett; nearest the pin on the 13th green was Matt Perry; and nearest the pin on the 17th green was Paul Lobban.