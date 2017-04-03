Henley Branch Parkinsons UK

THE branch has received a donation of £7,317 from the two outgoing captains of Caversham Heath Golf Club.

During their year of office club captain Luis Mesquita and lady captain Kathy North chose to support the charity.

To mark the end of their year, they presented a cheque to branch chairman Dr Terry Dudeney and secretary Nickie Page during the annual presentation of prizes and handover to the new captains at the clubhouse on Saturday, March 11.

The money will go towards providing free exercise classes for the branch’s members with a large proportion going towards research at the Oxford Parkinson’s Disease Centre.