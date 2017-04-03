Monday, 03 April 2017

New dog bins

THREE dog bins are to be installed in Peppard.

The parish council will pay £330 for the bins, which will go on public footpaths and walkways on the Greys Green Golf Course, which are popular with dog walkers.

They were requested by Lee Rawlins, who runs the golf course.

