New dog bins

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
THREE dog bins are to be installed in Peppard.
The parish council will pay £330 for the bins, which will go on public footpaths and walkways on the Greys Green Golf Course, which are popular with dog walkers.
They were requested by Lee Rawlins, who runs the golf course.
03 April 2017
More News:
Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door
THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for ... [more]
Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities
VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as ... [more]
POLL: Have your say