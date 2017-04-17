Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Captain triumphs

THE first of the year’s midweek ‘majors’ at Badgemore Park, the Midweek Spring Cup, was won by club captain Dave Haddock prevailing with 39 points from John Friend in second (37) and David Watson third (36). In all there were 51 entrants.

The seniors team began the year with a 4-2 win at Tylney Park. In the Ladies’ Spring Cup competition Naomi Northen-Ellis and Diane Elliott were the winners with 44 points edging Jeanne Heald and Maggie Stanley into second place with 43.

On Saturday a field of more than 60 players enjoyed perfect conditions to compete for the Hallmark Bowl. Mark Tracy took the honours with 42 points ahead of Terry Killick (38) and Mick Ford (38).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33