Captain triumphs

THE first of the year’s midweek ‘majors’ at Badgemore Park, the Midweek Spring Cup, was won by club captain Dave Haddock prevailing with 39 points from John Friend in second (37) and David Watson third (36). In all there were 51 entrants.

The seniors team began the year with a 4-2 win at Tylney Park. In the Ladies’ Spring Cup competition Naomi Northen-Ellis and Diane Elliott were the winners with 44 points edging Jeanne Heald and Maggie Stanley into second place with 43.

On Saturday a field of more than 60 players enjoyed perfect conditions to compete for the Hallmark Bowl. Mark Tracy took the honours with 42 points ahead of Terry Killick (38) and Mick Ford (38).