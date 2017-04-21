Saturday, 22 April 2017

Rugby club golf day awards renamed in memory of founder

HENLEY Rugby Club’s annual golf day was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

The event has been renamed the Steve Edwards Memorial Golf Day in honour of the man who had organised it since its inception but, sadly, died in December.

A record 95 golfers took part in the all-day event which culminated in a prize-giving dinner.

The fund-raising activities were enhanced by club owner Jon Connell’s donation of a year’s free membership of the golf club, which was won in a lottery by Andy Woodall.

The dinner was attended by Mr Edwards’s widow Debbie and his daughters Catrin and Jess, who presented the prizes.

The ladies’ prize was won by Niki Donohoe and the men’s prize by James Hanson.

The new Steve Edwards Trophy for the winning team was awarded to the quartet of Peter Cawthra, Martin Prelove, Phil White and James Hanson.

