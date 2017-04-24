Haddock and Palmer pair up to win alliance cup

BADGEMORE Golf Club entered five pairs in the Berks, Bucks and Oxon alliance president’s day four-ball better-ball competition and gained just reward with the pairing of captain Haddock and Jamie Palmer lifting the trophy at Harewood Downs with 42 points.

Harewood Downs was again the venue of another success for Badgemore Park, the visiting team prevailing in the club match with a four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half win.

Not to be outdone, the seniors section team won away at Chobham, 4-2, but were unable to maintain their winning streak later in the week when succumbing four-and-a-half to one-and-a-half away at Donnington Grove. With all the recent course upgrades now fully in play, a big field competed for the spring Florida scramble and the team comprising Sue Cheale, Derek Brown and Keith Cheese triumphed.

Meanwhile Badgemore Park Ladies held their spring meeting consisting of an 18 hole four ball better ball competition with a two-tee start. Diane Elliot and Naomi Northen Ellis took the honours with 44 points on countback from

Jeanne Heald and Maggie Stanley.

After lunch a fashion show organised by Ann Grosfort and Carol Searle and compered by club president June Gaffney helped raise £176.50 towards the lady captain’s charity, Pond Meadow School.