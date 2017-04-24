Warlow has handicap cut following cup win

HENLEY Golf Club held its first medal competition of the year on Saturday in conjunction with the Wetton Cup.

In a stiffening breeze 16 handicapper Phil Warlow took the honours with a score of net 65 to secure the trophy and a reduction in his handicap.

Peter Muhley recorded the lowest gross score of 70, a net 67, to take the runners-up spot on countback from Sean Ingram, Alan Wilson and Chris Cunningham. Richard Fenn, Keith Brockington and Joe Hemani were the only remaining competitors in a field of 83 who managed to better their handicaps. The club also held the annual running of the Grey Cup, a bogie competition which was also the qualifier for the Cavill Statuette, the main pairs competition of the year.

The winners of the trophy were Anthony Allen and Guy Outram with a score of nine up against the course. Cliff Austin and Richard Fenn were runners-up with a score of seven up which was a shot better than a host of pairs on the score of six up against the course. The top 32 qualified for the Cavill Statuette knock out competition.

The ladies’ section held their monthly Stableford in conjunction with the Gwen Rawlings Trophy and Cancer Spoon last week which resulted in a win for Helga Keay with a score of 40 Stableford points. Margaret Grainger was runner-up with 38 points which was two better than third placed Christine Valentine. Caroline Thomas, Shirley Durrans and Jan Gould were a further point behind.

The juniors’ Egg Cup competition was won by Oscar Rait in Division 1 with a score of 41 Stableford points which was three better than runner-up Tom Hancock. Chloe Stanley, Leo Allen and Olivia Steel were a point further back. Division 2 was won by Fergus Heggie.