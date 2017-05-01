Palmer does the double at Badgemore Park

THE final of the Lewington Trophy, for the men’s winter knockout, was played in a close fought match between two of the current crop of promising youngsters at Badgemore Park last week with Lyle Phillips lifting the trophy, closing out the match two and one against Jamie Palmer.

As the winter season draws to a close, another men’s final, the midweek winter foursomes, again featured Jamie Palmer, this time partnering his grandfather, Neil Palmer, and the pair triumphed with a three and two victory against Phil Dombey and Steve Carder.

The Badgemore Park scratch team played a home fixture against Chiltern Forest winning 3-0. Ex-club captain Paul Lewington, recently returning to the club, partnered Calum Miller in the first pairing with a five and three win. Second out, the pairing of Derek Brown and Stuart Shurman won two up and the final pair of Paul Woollard and captain Haddock won three and two.

A strong entry for the Scotch Trophy played in Florida scramble format saw two teams return a score of 87 points with the winners on countback being Chris Haines, Marion Denby and David Osmond. The runners-up were Dave Elliot, Christine Ross and David Weston with the team comprising Charles Lowe, Pauline Bishop and Mick Ford coming third with 85 points.

Playing Hadden Hill Seniors for the first time, this new fixture witnessed the Badgemore Park seniors’ team continue its impressive form with a home 4-2 victory.

Meanwhile Jocelyn and Derek Brown secured the mixed pairs prize with a score of 68 over two rounds at Saunton Golf Club and Royal North Devon. The winning men’s pair were triumphant with a score of 74, just six more than the Badgemore duo in a competition competed for by 314 pairs.