Lau triumphs in vase

Monday, 01 May 2017
FUNG Yee Sarah Lau is the new holder of the J&P Ladies’ vase at Caversham Heath.
A score of 37 points — 18 points on the front nine and 19 on the back nine — saw her clinch the trophy ahead of Lynne Robertson with 36 points and Kathy North with 34.
It was neck-and-neck going down the last, but Robertson could only muster a double bogey while Fung Yee Sarah Lau secured a par.
01 May 2017
