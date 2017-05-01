Lau triumphs in vase

FUNG Yee Sarah Lau is the new holder of the J&P Ladies’ vase at Caversham Heath.

A score of 37 points — 18 points on the front nine and 19 on the back nine — saw her clinch the trophy ahead of Lynne Robertson with 36 points and Kathy North with 34.

It was neck-and-neck going down the last, but Robertson could only muster a double bogey while Fung Yee Sarah Lau secured a par.